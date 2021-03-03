TODAY |

Could two Auckland developments serve as blueprints to solve NZ's housing crisis?

Source:  1 NEWS

In the second part of Seven Sharp's series on whether a new city should be be built in New Zealand to take pressure off the housing market, reporter Julian Lee looks at two projects already underway in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Julian Lee looks at two potential locations already attempting this in Auckland. Source: Seven Sharp

For years, politicians have bickered over what to do about the housing crisis and yet the ideas seem to have run out.

However, can a planned development in the southern reaches of Auckland, and another well underway in the west, become cities in their own rights?

Lee went along to find out more in the video above.

New Zealand
Auckland
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Destiny Church leaders leave Auckland on eve of lockdown, ask Rotorua followers for money
2
Police arrest patched gang member accused of jumping off wharf to flee them in Auckland
3
Large glowing sharks discovered lurking in New Zealand waters
4
Google vows no new user tracking in Chrome to sell ads
5
Bachelor NZ: Is Moses Mackay related to a contestant?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:23

Auckland’s Pasifika churches using influence to combat conspiracies and encourage Covid-19 vaccination
02:58

Police give Auckland yachtie formal warning after funeral story doesn't check out during lockdown
02:38

Depite union and business support, Govt rejects National's pitch to pay full wages for self-isolation
00:42

Children’s Commissioner pleads for more funding to better monitor Oranga Tamariki