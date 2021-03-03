Could two Auckland developments serve as blueprints to solve NZ's housing crisis?

In the second part of Seven Sharp's series on whether a new city should be be built in New Zealand to take pressure off the housing market, reporter Julian Lee looks at two projects already underway in Auckland.

For years, politicians have bickered over what to do about the housing crisis and yet the ideas seem to have run out.

However, can a planned development in the southern reaches of Auckland, and another well underway in the west, become cities in their own rights?