'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

A marketing expert says former All Black Dan Carter's drink driving incident will be a second strike for him with his French rugby club, and if he gets a third "it could be that he's out".

French publication L'Equipe today reported the Racing 92 star was stopped by police at a checkpoint where he was caught over the limit and not carrying a driver's licence.

Following the news Carter posted an apology on his Facebook page, conceding he made "a massive error of judgment" and is glad no one was harmed.

University of Auckland marketing senior lecturer Bodo Lang says while he doesn't expect Carter will be fired for the mistake, he will face some kind of reprimand.

"Dan Carter has allegedly used a particular type of steroid before so this is the second time he has seems to have overstepped boundaries," he said, referring to allegations that Carter was later cleared of.

He says Racing 92 would be crazy not to react to the incident, considering he has a salary of "reportedly $2 million per season".

"If you receive that sort of reward, you need to be really squeaky clean on the field and off the field," he said.

"This is clearly the second time he has had an issue off the field... it won't end his career but it will put a little question mark on it."

Mr Lang doesn't believe Carter will lose fans as a result of the ordeal.

"Some people will take this very personally and say look, he has betrayed our trust… But at the end of the day what it really comes down to is how successful somebody is and he is very successful."

And moving forward he expects the rugby star may even get some new sponsorship deals.

"I think we all like a morally complex character and I think being very successful in rugby is fantastic, but this is giving him a different side."