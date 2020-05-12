What could a post-pandemic wedding look like for couples and businesses?

Mass gatherings have been a breeding ground for Covid-19, so couples and vendors are having to get creative to re-imagine the post-pandemic wedding scene.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Greta Kenyon, founder and publisher of bridal magazine Together Journal, said she’d been hearing about couples and businesses being pragmatic about the situation.

Ms Kenyon said it was still early days since yesterday’s announcement of the move to Alert Level 2 on Thursday and the restriction on gatherings of over 10 people.

She advised couples looking a planning their wedding, to wait and see what happens.

“That call has been made to keep everybody safe and healthy. I think we need to respect that.

“If you really wanted to be married for whatever reason, you could potentially do that with 10 or less people and then maybe plan to have a party or celebration further down the track.”

Ms Kenyon said she was hopeful for a bumper season in the next summer for the wedding industry.

“Vendors and venues are being very flexible, so consider a weekday wedding,” Ms Kenyon said, as Saturdays for the warmer season were starting to fill up.

She said while the pandemic had been “utterly devastating” for those who have had to cancel their wedding plans, vendors across the industry were being “so co-operative” in postponing weddings.

“The first priority is to look after the couples.”

Ms Kenyon said vendors ended up becoming close with their clients.

“It’s like a friendship as well as a business partnership. They just want your best interests looked after,” she said.

“They will do everything in their power to help you. If they can’t move to a date that you have to move to, they’ll find somebody like them who can help you.

“It’s a really wonderful, friendly, helpful network of vendors out there.”