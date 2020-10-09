TODAY |

Could New Zealand bring in 'voyages to nowhere' to scratch that travel itch?

It's been a horror year for overseas travel and the borders don't look like they're opening anytime soon. But what if you could have that overseas experience without even leaving the country?

From next month, Singapore is letting its residents get back on board cruise ships for cruises that stay in the city’s waters, in a bid to help cure their wanderlust. Source: Seven Sharp

From next month Singapore is letting its residents get back on board cruise ships to go cruising locally. 

They'll stay in Singapore's waters and ultimately return back to port on a tour called 'Voyages to Nowhere'.

This local voyage venture has prompted the question - could we go cruising here in New Zealand?

NZ Cruise Association's Kevin O'Sullivan says there are plans to bring something similar to Aotearoa.

"New Zealanders love to cruise around their own country," O'Sullivan told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"It's a great way to visit pretty well every region in NZ and it's a very easy way to do it.

"You unpack once and you stay on board, and you go into all the wonderful locations we love very easily."

Watch the video for the full Seven Sharp interview.

