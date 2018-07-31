Could the Māori kete be the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Seven Sharp
A former shuttle driver, who worked for the company involved in the fatal Mt Ruapehu bus crash, says she felt unsafe driving its buses on the mountain six-years-ago.
Lucy Conway says her historic experiences resulted in her changing jobs.
"I was just too scared to drive those buses, I had to do a hill start without a handbrake.
"I went to my boss and burst into tears saying I can't do it anymore," Ms Conway said.
She says there were also problems with the exhaust brakes on some of the buses.
"When you’re driving down a hill like that it's nice to use your exhaust brakes so your foot brakes don't heat up".
Ms Conway says things may be different at Ruapehu Alpine Lifts now with new management in place.
Ruapehu Alpine Lifts declined to comment saying matters relating to the investigation are not able to be discussed at this time.
Yesterday, 1 NEWS found out the bus that crashed returning from Tūroa ski field on Saturday previously failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times.
The Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus rolled and crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road just five minutes into the 17km journey. It was carrying 31 passengers.
Hannah Francis, 11, died in the crash and three people were seriously injured - a man and two women - and were airlifted from the site and remain in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.
The Mitsubishi Fuso bus was imported from Japan in 2004 and failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over the 14 years.
Different to a warrant of fitness - the certificate is a regular check for heavy vehicles to ensure they meet required safety standards. The inspection covers many aspects, including brake condition and operation.
The 24-year-old bus passed its most recent inspection at the end of May.
RAL Lifts chief executive Ross Copland said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with the passengers and families involved in the crash, as well as our driver.
"The crash is under investigation by the police and we will not be making any further comment at this stage."
In scenes reminiscent of popular TV show Undercover Boss, New Zealand's Workplace Relations Minister has gone incognito to experience a day in the life of a Kiwi cleaner.
Iain Lees-Galloway split his time between three Auckland cleaners, Peter in the CBD, Joy at the museum and Kippy at Eden Park.
The Labour MP posed as a journalist reporting on cleaners as he got stuck into some manual labour.
So how did the Workplace Relations Minister stack up as a cleaner?
"As he was doing the vacuum ride on, he ran over a door stopper, so if he didn't run over the door stopper I would have given him a 9 out of 10," Kippy said.
"He wasn't too sure about the vacuuming and I asked him 'do you actually do the vacuuming? And he says 'no my wife would get a shock,'" Joy said.
His stunt was revealed to the three workers at an industry event.
"It was a shock, and it was a bit shocking to meet a minister, who I only see on TV," Kippy said of the big reveal.
Mr Lees-Galloway said his actions were much more than a publicity stunt.
"It's really important for policy makers to get out on the front line and see what different jobs and different industries are like.
"It helps get a feel for what impact the decisions we make actually have for people out there in the real world," he said.
Mr Lees-Galloway also gave a challenge to one of his Labour colleagues.
"David Clark, go and spend a day as a caregiver."