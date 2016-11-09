Could Lorde be debuting new music on SNL next month?

New Zealand singer Lorde's upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live next month, which could see her debut some of her much anticipated new music.

The American TV show took to Facebook yesterday to reveal four guests who will appear on the show in March.

The post by Saturday Night Live on Facebook revealing Lorde as a guest. Source: Saturday Night Live Facebook page

Three weeks ago, Lorde hinted on Instagram that she is working on new music, featuring a photo of her sitting at a piano and saying that she has been hiding in "ella's corner", tearing her hair out over "line breaks".

On the 16th of February, Lorde's record label, Republic Records, listed "Lorde (Confidential Title) 3/7" on the company's agenda for a meeting scheduled on Tuesday, suggesting that the New Zealand singer could be dropping new material on March 7.