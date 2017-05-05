 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'I could hear Lynnie shouting': Parents who pulled daughter out of childcare ask, why did it take so long for authorities to act?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Evidence has emerged that the Ministry of Education was warned of her offending 18 months before Auckland childcare teacher Lyn Abraham was arrested on charges of assaulting pre-schoolers in her care.

There's evidence the Ministry of Education was warned of such offending 18 months before Lyn Abraham was arrested.
Source: 1 NEWS

A jury this afternoon took just under five hours to find the 59-year-old guilty of 10 out of 11 charges of assaulting children, after a daycare assistant dobbed her in last year.

But could authorities have intervened earlier?

A father, Richard Walker-Randall, says he heard Abraham threatening violence in 2014.

"I approached the door and I could hear Lynnie shouting, threatening to smack, I'm assuming a child," he told 1 NEWS. 

Disturbed, the family took daughter Belle out of the centre and emailed their concerns to the Education Ministry.

Checking in six months later on the status of the complaint, they were told: "The complaint has been dealt with."

When 1 NEWS approached the ministry to ask how the complaint had been dealt with we were told no comment until after sentencing.

Meanwhile another family raised the same concerns with the daycare centre management, again in 2014.

The ministry's reply was: All the staff are sure that there has not been a child "smacked" at the centre. Lynnie would never smack a child and she feels very strongly that this does not happen in the centre."

Mr Walker-Randall said: "It's an organisation failure really."

Abraham wasn't taking questions after being found guilty of hitting preschoolers.

She's yet to explain why she assaulted the children in her care, among them one man's young son who she smacked on the hand.   

"We don't hit our children. You don't expect someone else to hit them when they're meant to be in a safe place," that father said.

Abraham admitted possibly smacking some children on the hand but denied using any other sort of force.

"She abused the children. She needs to answer  why she did that. Was the job too stressful? Was it too much to handle? And why didn't you leave and put yourself in  another job?" the father asked.

Those questions that might be answered at sentencing in July.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea avoids a tackle during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Barrett brothers rip through Stormers to give Hurricanes halftime lead

01:37
2
The Kiwi heavyweight is significantly lighter than Razvan Cojanu ahead of their WBO title bout tomorrow.

Watch: Joseph Parker weighs in 13kgs lighter than Razvan Cojanu - then flashes the guns and drops muscle pose

00:41
3
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

4

Men flee Whangarei liquor store with bottles of ...non-alcoholic wine

02:11
5
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

'I could hear Lynnie shouting': Parents who pulled daughter out of childcare ask, why did it take so long for authorities to act?

Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea avoids a tackle during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Barrett brothers rip through Stormers to give Hurricanes halftime lead

Follow LIVE as the Hurricanes and Stormers battle at the Cake Tin.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ