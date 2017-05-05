'I could hear Lynnie shouting': Parents who pulled daughter out of childcare ask, why did it take so long for authorities to act?

Evidence has emerged that the Ministry of Education was warned of her offending 18 months before Auckland childcare teacher Lyn Abraham was arrested on charges of assaulting pre-schoolers in her care.

A jury this afternoon took just under five hours to find the 59-year-old guilty of 10 out of 11 charges of assaulting children, after a daycare assistant dobbed her in last year.

But could authorities have intervened earlier?

A father, Richard Walker-Randall, says he heard Abraham threatening violence in 2014.

"I approached the door and I could hear Lynnie shouting, threatening to smack, I'm assuming a child," he told 1 NEWS.

Disturbed, the family took daughter Belle out of the centre and emailed their concerns to the Education Ministry.

Checking in six months later on the status of the complaint, they were told: "The complaint has been dealt with."

When 1 NEWS approached the ministry to ask how the complaint had been dealt with we were told no comment until after sentencing.

Meanwhile another family raised the same concerns with the daycare centre management, again in 2014.

The ministry's reply was: All the staff are sure that there has not been a child "smacked" at the centre. Lynnie would never smack a child and she feels very strongly that this does not happen in the centre."

Mr Walker-Randall said: "It's an organisation failure really."

Abraham wasn't taking questions after being found guilty of hitting preschoolers.

She's yet to explain why she assaulted the children in her care, among them one man's young son who she smacked on the hand.

"We don't hit our children. You don't expect someone else to hit them when they're meant to be in a safe place," that father said.

Abraham admitted possibly smacking some children on the hand but denied using any other sort of force.

"She abused the children. She needs to answer why she did that. Was the job too stressful? Was it too much to handle? And why didn't you leave and put yourself in another job?" the father asked.