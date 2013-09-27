 

'Could have ended disastrously' - police left stunned after woman allows nine-year-old daughter to drive

Police are alarmed at the behaviour of a woman north of Auckland who allowed her nine-year-old daughter to drive.

The pair were spotted on a residents-only public access road in Paremoremo yesterday and were reported to police.

The woman admitted letting her daughter drive, and justified her actions by saying she'd pull the handbrake if things got out of hand.

She was given a warning.

Also yesterday, a police officer in Beach Haven on Auckland's North Shore saw a man driving an SUV with a six-metre trampoline attached with with a thin piece of rope.

The driver said he was moving house and was travelling less than a kilometre.

Sgt Brett Campbell-Howard said the man admitted his actions were not the smartest, and unloaded the trampoline.

"These are two events within only a few hours of each that could have ended disastrously," Mr Campbell-Smith said.

"We know that accidents happen but so many are preventable, and going to fatalities or serious injury cases where it's obvious that the situation could have easily been prevented are the most frustrating jobs for emergency services."
 

