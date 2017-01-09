'It could have blown up' - Shortland Street star helps rescue man trapped in blazing car

Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva has told how he and others helped pull a trapped man from a burning car that crashed at Orewa, north of Auckland yesterday.

"The car was on fire, so we were trying to get him out as quick as we could because - you never know - it could've blown up," Mr Magasiva told the Herald.

Mr Magasiva, who plays nurse Vinnie Kruse in the popular TVNZ 2 soap, said it was pretty scary trying to get the driver out to safety, and he praised the other men who were already helping at the scene before he arrived.

Police have revealed details of the crash and rescue effort, praising the six men, including an off-duty policeman, who went to the driver's aid.

The 28-year-old was driving north on the Hibiscus Coast Highway about 9.30am yesterday and was the only occupant as the car veered off the road and smashed into a large tree.

The force of the collision was so great it pushed the engine bay back into the driver, pinning him into the seat and impaling his leg with one of the pedals.

Michael Williams was travelling south in his campervan when he saw the crash happen. He stopped immediately and spent the next minute trying to wake the unconscious driver.

Moments later an off-duty policeman arrived, as well as Steve Strongman, Joe Parsons, Craig Watson, and Pua Magasiva, just as the engine of the car caught fire and erupted into flames.

The driver had been roused by Mr Williams and was in considerable pain, but was trapped in the car.

The off-duty policeman got into the car via the passenger door and managed to release the driver's seatbelt, as the fire raged.

Over the next few minutes, the group managed to rip the steering wheel off to free the driver's chest and pulled the pedal off that was trapping the driver by the leg.

It’s things like this that remind us that there are a lot of good people out there "

Acting Inspector Jason Homan, Rodney Police

Some of the men tried to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers and water during this time as they continued to try and free the driver.

The men managed to pull the badly injured driver from the wreckage, dragging him some 30 metres away to safety, and then carried out first aid on him and his badly damaged leg.

Emergency services arrived and the Fire Service doused the rest of the fire.

"Ordinary folk doing everyday things"

The driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He has since undergone surgery for his injuries and is now in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

"The actions of this brave group of people has no doubt saved this man's life," said Acting Inspector Jason Homan, Rodney Police.

"Had it not been for their efforts, it's likely that this young man would have died.

"These were ordinary folk doing everyday things, who have been thrust into a situation where they have had to make a decision to stop and help someone in dire need.

"We hear a lot of bad things in our line of work, but it’s things like this that remind us that there are a lot of good people out there."

The family of the driver are very appreciative of the efforts of everyone who helped save their son, Mr Homan said.