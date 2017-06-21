'It could have been curtains for me' - viewer says story on melanoma checks saved his life

Seven Sharp conducted a story last year on a doctor offering $50 skin checks in an effort to get melanoma rates down.

It prompted 100s of watchers to get their skin checked, including one man who said the check saved his life.

Barry's revealed that he had melanoma.

"It was malignant, had the operation, had a biopsy, had to go for a second shot at it to get rid of it and I've been cleared as a result."

"They indicated if I'd left it another year or so it could have been curtains for me. So that really freaked me," he said.

Dr Maria Reeves said 800 people made the $50 appointments.

"It was insane."