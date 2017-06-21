 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'It could have been curtains for me' - viewer says story on melanoma checks saved his life

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp conducted a story last year on a doctor offering $50 skin checks in an effort to get melanoma rates down. 

Carolyn Robinson's melanoma story last year prompted 800 viewers to get their skin checked and one says it saved his life.
Source: Seven Sharp

It prompted 100s of watchers to get their skin checked, including one man who said the check saved his life. 

Barry's revealed that he had melanoma. 

"It was malignant, had the operation, had a biopsy, had to go for a second shot at it to get rid of it and I've been cleared as a result."

"They indicated if I'd left it another year or so it could have been curtains for me. So that really freaked me," he said. 

Dr Maria Reeves said 800 people made the $50 appointments. 

"It was insane."

"I've been to Australia and something I've seen that horrifies me not seeing it in New Zealand, sunblock dispensers in the bus stops for free - people walk around in Australian and put sunblock on on the beach - for free," she said. 

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The Maroons have kept this year's Origin series alive with an unbelievable effort in the final minutes of the game.

Maroons snatch Origin II from NSW at the death with clinical team try - before ice-cool Thurston slots the game winning kick

02:05
2
The No.8 has been confirmed to return to this weekend's line up, where he'll earn his 98th cap.

Read, Crotty return, Rieko Ioane starts as All Blacks name strong side to face Lions

00:19
3
Luckily another diner noticed the brazen kidnapping attempt and chased the man down.

Watch: Man attempts to kidnap toddler at South African restaurant, before being chased down by boy's angry father


00:25
4
The first stop from Jake Trbojevic was special but Josh Dugan's slide-in stop was simply sensational.

As it happened: QLD keep Origin series alive with unbelievable last-minute win in Sydney secured by Thurston's boot

00:36
5
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.


01:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ