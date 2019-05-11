TODAY |

'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua

Robbie Magasiva says there had been warning signs in the lead up to his younger brother Pua's sudden death in May.

Pua, the 38-year-old actor and former Shortland Street star, was found dead at a central Wellington address on May 11.

Robbie, who is also an actor, had starred alongside him on Shortland Street and Sione's Wedding.

"When I was in Melbourne, I had reached out and said I was worried about him," Robbie told Women's Day. "I could foresee the fall. I'd suggested a counsellor, but he didn't want to hear it." 

Now, Robbie is urging people to speak up and check in on family and friends.

"I guess if any good comes out of Pua's death, I urge you to surround yourselves with people you trust and check in on your mates," he told Woman's Day.

He also recounted hearing the terrible news from Pua's twin, Tanu, then having to make the dreaded call to his parents.

"That wasn't a good phone call. When Dad answered, he was all chipper, and then I had to tell him and he started wailing," Robbie told Woman's Day.

"I'd never heard that before. In the background, I could hear Mum yelling, 'What's wrong, what's wrong?' And he had to tell her.

"To be honest, life will never be the same for us ... Everyone is coping differently, but we are all grieving."

Source: TVNZ

The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
