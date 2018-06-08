 

'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.
news

A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


00:18
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Boy, 5, dies after being stabbed in domestic incident in Sydney

A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

01:51
The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

"Most of the time they won't pay you and they'll just shout you a dinner. It's generally like pizza or something like that," one ex-staffer told 1 NEWS.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Test Preview: Underdone All Blacks will do it tough against France in first Test of 2018

Campbell Burnes breaks down the first Test against the French tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland.

01:01
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

'I'll get in trouble' - Damian McKenzie coy over All Blacks new tricks set to be unveiled

"We’ve had a couple of camps...so there's a few new things we've got up our sleeve."



 
