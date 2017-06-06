 

'I could barely walk ... I was still bleeding' - Survivor NZ host's wife told to leave hospital three hours after giving birth

North Shore Hospital is to introduce new guidelines on discharging mothers after childbirth after the wife of Fair Go reporter and Survivor New Zealand host Matt Chisholm complained she was made to leave the hospital three hours after giving birth to her first child.

Matt Chisholm's wife, Ellen, is fighting for better post-birth support for new mums after a tough time with her first born.
Ellen Chisholm felt she wasn't mentally ready to leave hospital, developed post natal depression and believes anxiety around the birth is partly to blame.

As her frustrated husband Matt was away hosting Survivor New Zealand in Nicaragua, baby Bede was born after a painful labour at North Shore Hospital, Seven Sharp reported.

"It was a 27-hour labour. I hadn't slept in 48 hours. It was hard going, I tore. I was stitched up, told 'as soon as you pass urine you're out.' I was just absolutely exhausted," Ms Chisholm said.

"I was wheelchaired out. I could barely walk. I had to put towels and stuff down 'cause I was still bleeding. They said they needed the beds. I guess they thought here's this woman with the support of her mum, support of her sister. 

"I was going to a birthing clinic to be looked after. But I just wasn't ready to leave. I needed some food, I needed rest," she said.

She said 'I'm not sure that I want to be around anymore.'"
Matt Chisholm

In Bede's first few days, Ms Chisholm became increasingly anxious and this became postnatal depression; its impact taking a newly-returned Matt by surprise.

"I remember we were going for drive one day and she said 'I'm not sure that I want to be around anymore.' I knew at that point that it was really, really serious," he said. 

Ms Chisholm said the support of family and friends got her through, but it was thinking about other mums who might not have so much support that drove her to complain to the Health and Disability Commissioner.

Speaking after a meeting with the hospital, Ms Chisholm said: "They are setting up new guidelines for women who've just had a baby to make sure they're not only physically ready to leave the hospital, but mentally ready as well." 

Seven Sharp reported Ms Chisholm is having input into the new policy and pointed out Waitemata District Health Board technically didn't breach its code of standards.

Meanwhile, baby Bede is now eight months and Ms Chisholm is a happy mother.

