Coughed-on cash: Petrol giant says staff have suffered abuse amid coronavirus lockdown

New Zealand petrol giant Z is asking Kiwis to remember the "be kind" advice being given by the Government after staff have been abused during the first week of the nationwide lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Z spokesperson told 1 NEWS the company has seen a rise in abuse and aggression towards staff since the start of the lockdown.

"Incidents range from people yelling at them over LPG bottles to handing over cash to pay and then telling them they have sneezed and coughed on it."

The spokesperson added Z is "proud" of how its staff is handling being an essential service but abuse of any kind isn't acceptable.

"We think Kiwis need a reminder that along with supermarket workers and health workers, our staff are essential workers too and they are doing their absolute best. We ask Kiwis to bring their best selves along to our sites.