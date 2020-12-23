TODAY |

Costly air fares, quarantine fees keep some Kiwis in New York away from home this Christmas

Sky-high air fares and Covid-19 quarantine costs are keeping some Kiwis in New York away from home this Christmas. 

For some Kiwis in the Big Apple, Covid-19 and the cost of travel means they can’t afford to come home. Source: 1 NEWS

Otago’s Ben Reeves, who is in New York on a basketball scholarship, is one of many staying put. 

“Those flights were way too expensive for me to even worry about,” he said.

Reeves said there was the extra barrier of having to book a spot in a managed isolation facility. It came as a flood of people booked out spaces in MIQ to be home for Christmas. 

“And then also getting into the quarantine was a bit of a hassle because most people wanted to return home and everyone that had the money was going home for Christmas.”

He said he planned to celebrate with his girlfriend’s family instead. 

“Even though I'm not with my family, I've got another little family here.” 

But, it’s not just the cost that is stopping Kiwis in New York from heading home for the holidays. There are only two direct flights a week between the US and New Zealand, and they both leave from the other side of the country.  

Kiwis Devin and Hammond Pearce said there was only so much social distancing they could do if they had to be stuck in a plane for eight hours with other passengers from other places around the US.

Cost was another barrier. The couple is spending their first Christmas away from home in New York. 

“It’s a little bit pricey for us. We can do Christmas through Zoom and modern technology marvels,” Hammond said. 

“We're just hoping to spend time with our other New Zealand friends ... as opposed to going home for family.”

The couple first arrived in New York in the middle of its first surge of Covid-19 cases, much to the concern of their families back home.

“They were a little bit worried. But, New York is probably one of the safest places to be,” Devin said. 

“Overall, it’s kind of OK. They’re alright with it.”

New York has recorded more than 870,000 cases of Covid-19 and 36,300 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic. 

People who return to New Zealand for less than 90 days would have to pay $3100 - for a single person - to stay in managed isolation. 

