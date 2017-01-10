 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


The 'cost of motherhood' - how much pay do Kiwi women sacrifice to have a baby?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The earning power Kiwi women sacrifice when they leave work to have a child has been measured for the first time.

Professor Gail Pacheco says the findings from the new Ministry of Women study may partly explain the gender pay gap.
Source: 1 NEWS

A study commissioned by the Ministry of Women has found when New Zealand women return to work after having a child they earn 4.4 per cent less on average than they would if they had remained childless.

When Kiwi women are away from work for over a year they experience an even greater drop off - an 8.3 per cent decrease in hourly wages.

The study "Parenthood and Labour Market Outcomes" was undertaken by researchers from AUT and the Motu Institute, and is designed to "help parents make informed decisions" about managing parenthood with employment. 

Baby sleeping.

Baby sleeping (file picture).

Source: istock.com

"It could make a difference to women's careers if fathers dropped 3 hours a week and women worked 30 hours. It could build a family's economic resilience and allow more shared parenting," the Ministry of Women's policy director Margaret Retter said.

A bunch of Kiwi women are taking their desire for motherhood into their own hands, saying seeking donors is “the best thing I’ve ever done”.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Employers can support women taking career breaks, especially those wanting to transition back to the workforce, if and when they choose to do that. Employers can have a role, through human resource policies, keeping in touch while on leave, and ensuring they have flexible work available for all staff. They can ensure flexible hours are also available to fathers."

Other key findings from the study:

- Three out of five first-time mothers do some paid work by their child's first birthday.
- Mothers who take less than 6 months off work have the highest median hours (30), while women returning later work a median of 27 hours.
- Women with higher income before having children return more quickly to work.
- Longer absences decrease women's ability to secure higher paying work, regardless of previous employment, education, and earnings.
- Women on low incomes before childbirth are far less likely to return to work at all. Approximately, half are not employed in paid work ten years after their first child.

The full report can be read here.

Related

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:21
3
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

01:31
4
The Piri Burger combines Weepu's love for hunting and the bush.

Watch: 'All the flavours that I love' - Piri Weepu unveils new burger for All Blacks' upcoming French Test in Wellington

00:29
5
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

01:40
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

Dennis Maxwell described his grandson Ihaia Maxwell as "your typical kid" who "had a lot of potential".

Auckland man organised for best mate on the Gold Coast to be brutally bashed, burnt after he was killed, court told

Aaron John Crawford is being sentenced for the manslaughter of the pool builder in July 2015 and then interfering with his corpse.

04:08
Hakai has finally started to speak to his carers and family using the Samoan language.

Watch: Meet the loving mum and carer using Samoan language to help disabled Auckland man communicate for the first time

When Siainui Fa'alogo needed help to care for her son Hakai she turned to the Pasifika House in Onehunga.

payday concept calendar with marker and circled day of salary

Payroll mess prompts Government to review Holidays Act

In recent years, it has emerged many employers underpaid their staff due to mistakes calculating holiday pay under the complicated Holidays Act.

00:45
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 