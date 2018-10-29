TODAY |

Cost of Meghan and Harry's royal tour of New Zealand to the taxpayer revealed

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has revealed the total cost of having The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit New Zealand - $1,007,729.

In a statement today, the DIA said the five-day visit by Harry and Meghan "raised the profile of New Zealand's efforts in conservation, mental health advocacy, youth empowerment, and helped celebrate Māori and Pasifika communities".

The visit included stops in Wellington, Abel Tasman National Park, Auckland and Rotorua.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempting to coax a smile from 5-year-old Joe Young while meeting with students from Houghton Valley School after their meeting with mental health project representatives at Maranui Cafe in Wellington.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempting to coax a smile from 5-year-old Joe Young while meeting with students from Houghton Valley School. Source: 1 NEWS

The DIA said more than 80 foreign journalists came to New Zealand to cover the visit, and about 300 journalist in New Zealand were registered as covering it.

The visit was the first significant international tour as a couple, and was the beginning of a tour which included visits to Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

The DIA said they had a total planned expenditure for the visit of $1,025,000, meaning the actual cost was slightly under budget.

Prince Harry waves to fans as he and Meghan meet with students from Houghton Valley School after their meeting with mental health project representatives at Maranui Cafe in Wellington.
Prince Harry waves to fans as he and Meghan meet with students from Houghton Valley School outside Maranui Cafe in Wellington. Source: pool copy/Mark Mitchell

ROYAL VISIT COST BREAKDOWN

Personnel

$391,941
International Travel

$136,165
Domestic Travel

$51,840
Accommodation, Meals and Other Travel Related Costs

$61,841
Vehicle Hire/Use

$96,438
Government Hospitality and Events

$130,720
General Operating Costs

$89,677
2017/18 Costs

$49,107
Total

$1,007,729

Crossing the Cook Strait, the royals talked mental health, conservation and met a cheeky weka on the beach.
Source: 1 NEWS
