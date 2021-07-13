TODAY |

'Cost me my dignity' - Woman's dress purchase among all-time online shockers

Source:  Fair Go | 1 NEWS

Internet shopping is like rolling the dice – sometimes you win big, other times it’s an absolute shocker.

We also talk to the experts about what tricks and traps to avoid when you’re shopping online. Source: Fair Go

Fair Go asked viewers for their worst online shopping experience and have been overwhelmed with the results, many you have to see to actually believe.

Napier woman Michaela Smith is the undisputed queen of shockers though and purchasing a dress.

“It’s cost me my dignity and also I’ve made international headlines,” Smith said after a photo of her wearing the dress was put on Reddit.

Fair go also talks to the experts about what tricks and traps to avoid when you’re surfing for stunners.

New Zealand
Technology
