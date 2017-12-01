 

Cost of healthy food jumps in most main centres across New Zealand

Healthy food prices continue to rise in New Zealand, a survey by Otago University found, except in Christchurch where the price has dropped. 

Table top still life of foods high in healthy fats such as olive oil, Salmon, nuts and avocados with vegetables and herbs.

Source: istock.com

Human nutrition senior lecturer and dietitian Louise Mainvil says the cost of basic healthy food has risen in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin by between $4-$21 per week. Christchurch prices decreased by $3 per week. 

Basic weekly healthy food prices for a family of four rose in Auckland from $236 in 2017 to $257, Wellington $250 to $260 and Dunedin $243 to $247. Christchurch went from $247 down to $244 in 2018. 

"It's cheap to get calories, but in reality it's expensive to get the nutrients," Dr Mainvil said in a statement. 

The University survey looks at the availability and retail price of 150 different foods in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin each year.

Despite prices dropping in Christchurch, they tend to fluctuate each year, with prices higher in 2017 than the other main centres. 

The survey which has been conducted since 1972, shows prices usually rise by only about $1-2 each year. 

"In order to ensure their children are not hungry, [families on low incomes] are more likely to limit healthy foods, which costs more, and replace them with less healthy foods that 'fills their bellies' and costs less," Dr Mainvil said in a statement. 

Other issues that could impact the availability of healthy food in the future was climate change, an increase in demand due to population growth and food security. 

View the survey results here

