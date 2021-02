It’s difficult to measure the devastation wrought by the Christchurch February quake.

The cost is still being counted 10 years on, and the city is one in transition.

Today, we remember the dead - the 185 lives tragically taken the horrific impact on their loved ones.

But we also remember those who survived, who live in the shadow of the February 22 quake and who ask not to be forgotten.