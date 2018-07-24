Cory Jefferies claims he’d never hurt Kim Richmond as she’s ‘too beautiful to touch’ – murder trial hears

The Crown is expected to finish calling witnesses today in the trial of Cory Scott Jefferies who is accused of killing his partner of 26 years, Kim Richmond.

Ms Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, and her body was discovered in her car as it was pulled from Lake Arapuni nearly a year later.

The High Court in Hamilton heard today that during a police interview, Cory Jefferies spoke about the photos allegedly showing his former partner and neighbour Alfons Te Brake together.

Earlier in the trial the court was told there were photos of the pair on the side of the road.

Jefferies told Detective Post he went to Te Brake's property and told Te Brake he "had photos".

"That was all rubbish, I just wanted to piss him off," Jefferies said.

The court heard Mr Te Brake and Ms Richmond had been having an affair and had "kissed and cuddled".

At stages of the interview, taken three weeks after Ms Richmond disappeared, Jefferies becomes emotional when talking about his kids.

"They want their mum back, don’t they."

The couple had three children together.

In the interview he says his boys would play on their bikes, but didn’t think "they’d grasped the whole concept", until she (Kim) comes home.

He also told the detective he’d cheated on Kim a few years before Kim was reported missing.

He couldn’t remember the woman’s name, but said he’d let "everyone" down.

Jefferies also told the detective he’d never hurt Ms Richmond as she’s "too beautiful to touch".

But on one occasion after an argument he grabbed her by the arm and dragged her to the laundry. "Can’t change that now," Jefferies says.

When asked about the allegations about threatening to kill, Jefferies says "it’s not true".