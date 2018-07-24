 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cory Jefferies claims he’d never hurt Kim Richmond as she’s ‘too beautiful to touch’ – murder trial hears

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Crime and Justice

The Crown is expected to finish calling witnesses today in the trial of Cory Scott Jefferies who is accused of killing his partner of 26 years, Kim Richmond.

Ms Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, and her body was discovered in her car as it was pulled from Lake Arapuni nearly a year later.

The High Court in Hamilton heard today that during a police interview, Cory Jefferies spoke about the photos allegedly showing his former partner and neighbour Alfons Te Brake together.

Earlier in the trial the court was told there were photos of the pair on the side of the road.

Jefferies told Detective Post he went to Te Brake's property and told Te Brake he "had photos".

"That was all rubbish, I just wanted to piss him off," Jefferies said.

The court heard Mr Te Brake and Ms Richmond had been having an affair and had "kissed and cuddled".

At stages of the interview, taken three weeks after Ms Richmond disappeared, Jefferies becomes emotional when talking about his kids.

"They want their mum back, don’t they."

The couple had three children together.

In the interview he says his boys would play on their bikes, but didn’t think "they’d grasped the whole concept", until she (Kim) comes home.

He also told the detective he’d cheated on Kim a few years before Kim was reported missing.

He couldn’t remember the woman’s name, but said he’d let "everyone" down.

Jefferies also told the detective he’d never hurt Ms Richmond as she’s "too beautiful to touch".

But on one occasion after an argument he grabbed her by the arm and dragged her to the laundry. "Can’t change that now," Jefferies says.

When asked about the allegations about threatening to kill, Jefferies says "it’s not true".

And at the time he said he was "devastated" someone thought I threatened her.

Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Gordon Langkilde of Samoa is tackled by Owen Jenkins of Wales during the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for World Rugby)

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
4

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
5

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Facebook appeal over classic Ford Mustang stolen from Ashburton property garners huge response
02:29
Simon Bridges says the Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't have enough regulatory controls.

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux

Free Speech Coalition withdraws urgent legal action over Goff's Southern Molyneux decision
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Gordon Langkilde of Samoa is tackled by Owen Jenkins of Wales during the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for World Rugby)

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:39
Mr Bridges also said he drew a bigger crowd in Invercargill than the Acting Prime Minister at a recent speaking engagement.

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

Showers to end the day for most the country

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'