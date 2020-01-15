TODAY |

Corrections van overturns with prisoners inside in crash near Taupō

Source:  1 NEWS

A corrections van with prisoners inside has crashed north of Taupō this afternoon.

Prison van crashed near Taupō. Source: Supplied

Police told 1 NEWS there were two staff members and four prisoners in the vehicle. One person received serious injuries and five others were listed in moderate condition, according to St John. 

There is no threat to public safety, according to police.

The van was transporting prisoners between Rimutaka Prison and Spring Hill Corrections Facility.

A photo supplied to 1 NEWS by an eyewitness shows what looks to be the overturned corrections van involved in the crash.

The crash occurred on SH1, Atiamuri - north of Taupō around 4.10pm and there are likely to be delays in the area.

Three ambulances and one helicopter were deployed to the scene.

Corrections van overturns with prisoners inside in crash near Taupō
