Corrections told to apologise to prisoner who didn't receive pain medication for conditions

Department of Corrections failed to provide a female prisoner the necessary medical treatment for her "painful conditions", according to a report released today by the Health and Disability Commission.

The report, by deputy commissioner Kevin Allan, states the woman had diabetes and suffered from painful conditions including respiratory difficulties.

"Corrections failed to provide the woman with pain medication in accordance with her prescription, and failed to prioritise a consultation with a doctor so more medication could be prescribed and her conditions and medication could be assessed and managed.

"The woman was admitted to hospital with a viral exacerbation of asthma," part of the release reads.

"A person being held in custody does not have the same choices or ability to access health services as a person living in the community.

"People in custody do not have direct access to over-the-counter medications or to a GP, and are entirely reliant on prison staff to assess, evaluate, monitor, and treat them appropriately," Mr Allan said.

Mr Allan recommended that Corrections apologises to the woman among other measures to improve health care at prison facilities.