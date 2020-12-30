Corrections to stop handcuffing expectant mothers who're nearing labour or giving birth

Corrections says it will no longer handcuff inmates who are more than 30 weeks pregnant, or while they are giving birth, or while they are in hospital after labour.

The changes will come in from today, Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot told 1 NEWS in a statement today.

It followed two reports by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, which found multiple incidents of mothers being restrained before, during and after labour.

The Commissioner found the “degrading practice” of restraining mothers “was not isolated or exceptional, but embedded and normalised”.

It also comes as the Chief Ombudsman this morning announced he would be investigating Corrections over prison conditions.

Lightfoot acknowledged today: “Our previous policy was not fit for purpose and did not take into account the added stress that could be caused for expectant mothers.

“We are committed to the wellbeing of women in custody, and ensuring that their babies have the best start possible. This means stopping the use of mechanical restraints on women who are 30 weeks or more pregnant.”

He said, instead, Corrections officers would use “risk assessment processes” to make sure inmates, babies, staff and the public were safe.

“These risk assessments will inform the number of staff required, the skill sets required of our staff and if any other risk mitigation responses are needed.

“Corrections staff will also be required to position themselves outside the door of an examination or birthing room when an expectant mother is undertaking an appointment or is in labour.”

Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara said in a statement today the decision was “a good first step” to prioritising the wellbeing of mothers and babies.

“Today’s announcement is an acknowledgement that needs to change,” she said.

“Every baby in Aotearoa deserves the best start in life. There is no exception for those born to a mum in prison.