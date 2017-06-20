Corrections push to get ex-criminals into the workforce a 'second chance' for some

Corrections are leading the push to get more ex-criminals into the workforce.

They say this will help to give former criminals a second chance at life.

Corrections are holding recruitment drives for their scheme, hoping to get more ex-criminals into jobs.

Ex-criminal Ben is supporting six children and has been working on major roading projects around the Wellington region including the new Kapiti Expressway.

"This second chance has helped me a lot to support my family and keep me in a routine," Ben says.



At the moment 123 people are signed up and Corrections boss Ray Smith says former criminals are sometimes shy about going into work or talking about their past.

He says "as long as they own their actions" they deserve a second chance.