Corrections officers plead not guilty to charges they used 'significant force to regain control of inmates'

Three corrections officers have pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a brawl that happened in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo on May 20.

Police allege two of the men used excessive force to control inmates, after an attack in which a prison officer was stabbed multiple times.

The pair have been charged with grievous bodily harm and intent to injure.

A third prison officer has been charged with perverting the course of justice by turning a CCTV camera away when they were using "significant force to regain control of inmates".

Three inmates have already been separately charged for their part in the incident, but Corrections asked police to investigate after becoming concerned about the force used against the prisoners.