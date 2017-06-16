 

Corrections officers plead not guilty to charges they used 'significant force to regain control of inmates'

Three corrections officers have pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a brawl that happened in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo on May 20.

Police allege two of the men used excessive force to control inmates, after an attack in which a prison officer was stabbed multiple times.

The pair have been charged with grievous bodily harm and intent to injure.

A third prison officer has been charged with perverting the course of justice by turning a CCTV camera away when they were using "significant force to regain control of inmates".

Three inmates have already been separately charged for their part in the incident, but Corrections asked police to investigate after becoming concerned about the force used against the prisoners.

The jury trial for the three prison officers has been set down for August 17 and have granted interim name suppression.  

A guard was stabbed and three inmates were injured in the incident.
