Corrections officer shot at near Whanganui Prison

A Corrections officer was shot at near Whanganui Prison on Wednesday night.

The Corrections staff member was not injured and was being given “ongoing support”, a Corrections spokesperson said.

Police said they received a report at 9.20pm on Wednesday of “shots fired in the vicinity of Whanganui Prison”.

Police said inquiries are ongoing.

Stuff reported the shooting occurred in the prison’s car park and appeared to be connected to an earlier traffic incident.

People working inside the prison reported hearing multiple shots.

Corrections Association president Alan Whitley told Stuff it appeared the officer was involved in a traffic incident on his way to work, and that a car followed him into the prison car park.