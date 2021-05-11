TODAY |

Corrections officer confirmed as one of those injured in Dunedin supermarket attack

Source:  1 NEWS

A Corrections officer has been identified as one of the people injured in yesterday's stabbing incident at a Dunedin supermarket. 

Ambulance outside Countdown in Dunedin's Cumberland Street. Source: 1 NEWS

Four people were taken to hospital, of which two were employees from the Countdown on Cumberland St.

Three of the injured are now in a serious but stable condition in hospital while the fourth is in a moderate condition. 

Man charged with four counts of attempted murder over Dunedin Countdown attack

Corrections Regional Commissioner Ben Clark says they're focusing on providing support to the staff member, their family and colleagues. 

"We would like to thank the emergency services, police and supermarket staff for the help they provided following the incident," he said. 

A 42-year-old man is set to appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon on four counts of attempted murder. 

Four people including two Countdown staff were injured in the attack. Source: Breakfast

New Zealand
08:58

