Corrections investigating after prison inmates broadcast live sparring video

Luke Appleby
Corrections is investigating after prisoners appeared to broadcast a live video of themselves sparring from inside a New Zealand prison today.

The video appeared in a closed Facebook group this afternoon and prisoners could be seen boxing with each other and listening to music.

Corrections confirmed to 1 NEWS the incident happened at Auckland Prison at Paremoreremo, in the west wing.

Some of the people in the video appear to be members of the Black Power Gang.

The live video has since been deleted from the group.

Possession of a cellphone inside a prison is banned and similar videos discovered by 1 NEWS in 2015 led to a full investigation into alleged "fight clubs" taking place inside Mount Eden Corrections Facility.

The prison operator has come out swinging, challenging a draft report into allegations of organised fighting at Mount Eden Prison.

A spokesperson for Corrections told 1 NEWS they are investigating.

Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.
