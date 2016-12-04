TODAY |

Corrections failed inmate Vicki Letele as she suffered with cancer, commission finds

Sunday
"Although we've all made mistakes we're still human beings and deserve to be treated like human beings."

Those were the heart-breaking words of terminally ill Vicki Letele during an interview with TVNZ's SUNDAY programme, following her release from prison on compassionate grounds in late 2016.

Sentenced to three years in jail for mortgage fraud, she told SUNDAY reporter Ian Sinclair: "I am deeply sorry…at the time I thought I was doing something good."

Breaking down in tears, she thanked the New Zealand public for their support as her family fought to bring her home for her final months.

She used her final days to advocate for a change in the prison system.

"Prison is no place for a dying person."

She wanted her "children to be proud of their Mum for making a difference".

Two years after the mother of three died, the Health and Disability Commission has released its findings into the care provided to the 36 year-old convicted fraudster.

The commission has found a number of deficiencies and that "Corrections failed in its responsibility" to Letele, who was dying of gastric cancer. 

The commission did not name her, but her family has confirmed Letele is the prisoner referred to. 

After public outcry she was eventually released to spend her last months with her family.

    Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.
