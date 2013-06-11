Corrections dog squad sniffs out meth, 11k cash at South Auckland prison

Corrections detector dogs have sniffed out drugs and cash in the car of two visitors headed to the Auckland South Corrections Facility.

Source: 1 NEWS

The dog team made the find as they were carrying out a routine search on visitors arriving to the prison on Saturday.

A total of 19 grams of methamphetamine and over $11,000 in cash was found in the car, along with a butane burner, scales, several shot gun shells and alcohol.

Chief custodial officer Neil Beales says any prisoner who is affected by drugs can lead to violent behaviour in the prison environment.

"Meth wrecks people's lives and is often linked to a person's criminal offending," he said.

Corrections staff use 25 detector dog teams across the country in a bid to stop drugs from entering prisons, along with the use of x-ray technology, phone monitoring and single points of entry to sites.

"We also know that prisoners' families, friends and associates can feel pressured to bring contraband into prison," Mr Beales said.