Corrections detector dog team 'sock' it to drug smugglers at Manawatu Prison

A drug detector dog has stopped drugs hidden in a pair of socks from being smuggled into Manawatu Prison this week.

Socks used to try and smuggle drugs into Manawatu Prison. Source: Supplied

A statement from the Department of Corrections outlines how detector dog Zena uncovered 11.5 grams of cannabis oil hidden in a pair of socks in a prisoner's incoming mail.

"This was a fantastic find by the team and shows that our efforts to prevent contraband from getting in to prisoners are working," says Acting Prison Director, Graham Dack.

"Drugs and other contraband, create a more dangerous environment for both staff and prisoners.

The statement goes on to say that the socks and drugs have been handed over to police who are working to identify the sender and ensure they are held to account.