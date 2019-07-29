Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video

Corrections say they will be charging prisoners who broadcast a live video of themselves sparring from inside Auckland Prison today.

The video appeared in a closed Facebook group this afternoon and prisoners could be seen boxing with each other and listening to music.

Corrections confirmed to 1 NEWS the incident happened at Auckland Prison at Paremoreremo, in the west wing.

Some of the people in the video appear to be members of the Black Power Gang.

The live video has since been deleted from the group.

Chief Custodial Officer Neal Beales told 1 NEWS the prisoners who were involved in the video have been identified and will be facing "a number of charges."

The video was shot in a communal bathroom where there is no CCTV, which Mr Beales says is reserved for "critical areas" of the prison.

Possession of a cellphone inside a prison is banned and similar videos discovered by 1 NEWS in 2015 led to a full investigation into alleged "fight clubs" taking place inside Mount Eden Corrections Facility.

