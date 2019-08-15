TODAY |

Corrections CEO apologises after Christchurch terrorist attack accused sends letter to far right groups from prison

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Terrorism

The Department of Corrections chief executive has apologised to Christchurch mosque attack victims after the accused gunman managed to send a letter from prison to far right groups.

Christine Stevenson told 1 NEWS the letter should not have been able to be sent and the accused will not be able to receive any mail effective immediately.

"I acknowledge that this letter should not have been able to be sent," Ms Stevenson said. "With immediate effect, this prisoner will not be able to send or receive any mail until we have absolute assurance that the process in place for screening and assessing his correspondence upholds the safety of the public, both in New Zealand and internationally."

Australian man Brenton Tarrant is being held in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo. He's accused of murdering 51 worshippers and injuring 49 others in a shooting rampage at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15.

He has been in custody for five months, and Ms Stevenson said he had been "safely and securely managed by highly professional staff, with full regard to the need to uphold the law and manage the unprecedented risk that he presents to the safety of the community, our staff, other prisoners and himself".

"It is a fine balance to uphold our lawful obligations and mitigate all potential risks posed by the prisoner, however we are absolutely committed to ensuring that he has no opportunity to cause harm or distress, either directly or indirectly."

Under the Corrections Act 2004, sending mail is a legislatively required minimum entitlement, however mail can be withheld in a very limited number of circumstances, and Corrections have withheld some of his mail where concerns have been identified.

But Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis is now questioning whether current laws are fit for purpose and is seeking advice on what changes need to be made.

"I have made myself clear that this can not happen again," Mr Davis said in a statement yesterday evening. 

"We have never had to manage a prisoner like this before – and I have asked questions around whether our laws are now fit for purpose and asked for advice on what changes we may now need to make."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Christine Stevenson says the letter should not have been able to be sent. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:40
Joan Rutherford, 87, has worked for Timmermans jewellers in Auckland since 1969.
Worker gifted $13k diamond for 50 years of service at same Auckland store
2
Piripi Winiata with his tiripou
'An obvious example of racism' - Passenger calls out Auckland Airport after stoush over tiripou 'weapon'
3
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.
Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider
4
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
5
Ben Smith of New Zealand makes a break against Reece Hodge of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Ben Smith, Owen Franks fighting to keep All Blacks spots heading into Bledisloe rematch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:40
Joan Rutherford, 87, has worked for Timmermans jewellers in Auckland since 1969.

Worker gifted $13k diamond for 50 years of service at same Auckland store

Police 'concerned' for missing Auckland woman and young girl
01:59
The diploma in health science allows students to make use of their connection to the community.

Polytech offers first health science diploma with a Māori worldview
AUCKLAND - OCT 15 2018: Lime electric scooters in Auckland, New Zealand. The scooters have a 48km maximum range. Users find, unlock and pay for them using an app and leave them at their destination.

Google Maps to include Lime scooters in journey planning