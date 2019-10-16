TODAY |

Corrections apologises after high-risk paedophile on parole allowed to live near children

The Department of Corrections has apologised after allowing a convicted paedophile on parole to live in a central Wellington suburb near a number of children.

Aaron Paul Laurence committed 65 offences over a 12-year period, including the indecent assault of a boy under the age of 12.

He was granted parole in September this year, but his risk profile remained "on the high side."

Corrections Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said the release address was near where children live, go to school and play.

She said the address should not have been approved.

"I apologise for any inconvenience caused to the man or his support people," she said, but, "public safety is our top priority and having him live there posed a risk that we were not prepared to tolerate.

"No person would be permitted to reside at an address if it was considered that their risk could not be safely managed and public safety upheld.

"He has now been moved to supported accommodation."

