TODAY |

'Corpse flower' bloom set to cause a stink at Auckland Wintergarden

Source: 

An Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the corpse flower, has just started to open at the Wintergarden at the Auckland Domain.

'Corpse flower', Amorphophallus titanum, at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. Source: rnz.co.nz

The flower only blooms once every few years and last caused a stink at the Wintergarden in June 2015.

Auckland isn't the only one in line for a stinky summer as the Christchurch Botanic Gardens is also expecting its corpse flower to bloom.

Wolfgang Bopp, director of the Christchurch gardens, said the corpse flower smells like a piece of rotten meat when it's fully opened.

He said it normally takes seven to 12 years for the plant to come to flowering size and the flower only lasts about 48 hours.

Bopp said the plant has measured over 80 centimetres, and with the outer layer getting dark, it's a sign that the flower may open soon.

He said people are waiting to see the blossom as it might be a once in a lifetime experience.

"It's something that so rarely happens. As far as we know, It's the first one that's flowering with us at the [Christchurch] Botanic Gardens and people want to be part of it, which is exciting," he said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Year's heartbreak after wallet with $1900 disappears during Auckland woman's good deed
2
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
3
Man charged with murder after woman dies in Christchurch
4
Police confirm identities of man and woman found dead at Auckland property
5
Brendon McCullum 'staggered' by Black Caps' 'resting' of Tim Southee for Aussie Test
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Nurse says NZ emergency rooms dangerously understaffed, speaks of baby nearly dying in waiting room
04:15

New Zealand sending 22 extra firefighters to help in Australian bushfire crisis
06:45

Auckland Council says criticised fireworks image wasn't edited, taken in 2011

Customs urges public to keep eyes peeled for boaties acting suspiciously as they could be drug smuggling