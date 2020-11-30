Coronial inquest into potentially deadly epilepsy seizure drug begins

Epilepsy advocates are applauding the launch of a coronial inquest today into a potentially deadly drug.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 10,000 people were forced to switch to a different Government-funded anti-seizure drug last year called Logem.

It's been blamed for seven sudden deaths and nearly 200 cases of adverse reactions.

Read More Tests expose differences in epilepsy drugs - advocates

Tests of the Pharmac-approved drug in the US showed differences in dose between Logem and previously funded brands, but New Zealand drug regulator Medsafe has disputed those findings.