Coronial inquest into potentially deadly epilepsy seizure drug begins

Epilepsy advocates are applauding the launch of a coronial inquest today into a potentially deadly drug.
More than 10,000 people were forced to switch to a different Government-funded anti-seizure drug last year called Logem.
It's been blamed for seven sudden deaths and nearly 200 cases of adverse reactions.
Tests of the Pharmac-approved drug in the US showed differences in dose between Logem and previously funded brands, but New Zealand drug regulator Medsafe has disputed those findings.
An estimated 50,000 Kiwis are living with epilepsy.