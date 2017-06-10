Coronet Peak opens its kitchen for the 40 Hour Famine

A group of secondary school students has taken over a South Island ski resort all in the name of charity.

Wakatipu High School has come up with a unique way to participate in the 40 Hour Famine - raising money for children in Syria and making 6000 meals for the country's city missions.

Hugh Taylor, a student at the school, says they want to raise money for Syria and " gain some attention for the Syrian refugee crisis", he says.

The students plan to make 6000 meals in 40 hours and are asking the public to donate money which will be sent overseas.

They're using Coronet Peak to make the meals which will then be shipped to city missions in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Beatrice Onions, a year 13 student at the school says it's taken a lot of "amazing" people to put this together including local businesses and chefs and "people with connections and contacts".