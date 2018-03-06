 

Coroners Court report into Christie Marceau's killing makes widespread recommendations

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Jessica Mutch

Crime and Justice

Auckland

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.

Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The teen was stabbed to death in her Auckland home by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting her a month earlier.

