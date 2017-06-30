Coroner tells counsellors to seek further advice for clients with depression or suicidal thoughts

A coroner has called for counsellors helping those with depression or suicidal thoughts to seek further, expert advice in the wake of a Hamilton man's suicide.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jonathan Coates, 30, died in July, 2016. He had been diagnosed with depression earlier that year, a few months after breaking up with his girlfriend.

An inquest into Mr Coates' death heard that while his girlfriend was supportive, she could not cope with his mood swings, temper and threats of suicide, which had become steadily worse.

Mr Coates - an IT worker - had counselling sessions, but not with a registered psychotherapist, who should have referred him to a specialist in suicide risk assessment, coroner Michael Robb said in his report.

"Counselling can be provided for a variety of purposes and can be carried out by people with a wide range of different qualifications, experience and expertise," he said.

"For a lay person, understanding the difference between a counsellor, a psychotherapist, a clinical psychologist and a psychiatrist is not easy - there can be a significant difference in the level of training, experience and expertise between each, and consequently the help that they can provide."

Mr Robb said the fact Mr Coates was seeing a counsellor led others to "feel a level of reassurance that Jonathan was receiving appropriate help".

"That reduced the likelihood that Jonathan would be referred or directed or advised to see further professional help with his depression and thoughts of suicide."

He recommended counsellors receive more training about suicide assessment and that more information sharing be carried out between counsellors or specialists and GPs, despite potential difficulties with the Privacy Act, "in the best interests of the patient".

Mr Coates' GP, who was prescribing medication to Mr Coates for depression, should have been made more aware of his patient's counselling, Mr Robb said.