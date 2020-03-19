Coronavirus: How you can help the elderly, vulnerable and keep them safe

Early data that’s emerged from China and Italy has shown that those over the age of 70 were most likely to die from Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

The fatality rates were especially high for those over 80. Those with underlying conditions are also at a higher risk of suffering more from the virus.

The internet is flooded with articles on why this might be the case and a lot of people are worried about their risks of getting the virus.

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization have put out advice for those vulnerable to Covid-19.

The World Health Organization’s advice to those with underlying conditions and the elderly is:

-Know where you can get practical help if you need to self-isolate

-Have food delivered

-Request medical care

-Call a taxi

-Keep up your regular routines for now or help create new ones in a new environment

The Ministry of Health’s interim guidance for preventing the spread among those in aged care residents and care facilities.

-All visitors and staff are to stay away from a facility if they are ill.

-Visitors who have or had cold or flu symptoms will have to be symptom free for 48 hours before they can visit.

-Visitors must stay away if they have been overseas or come in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

-Staff will also have to apply by the same rules as visitors.

Other tips are to practice social distancing so you don’t pass the virus onto family members who may be vulnerable or elderly and stay away if you’re sick.

While social distancing is important to stop the spread of the virus and protect our elderly and vulnerable it’s important to also help those who are on their own and in isolation.

It's important that you stay in contact with them over the phone or through Skype or Facetime.