Coronavirus travel restrictions for China, Iran extended, arrivals from South Korea, northern Italy required to self-isolate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced an extension of the restrictions for travellers from Iran and China, while stepping up measures for people arriving in New Zealand from South Korea and northern-Italy.

The Government has decided to extend travel restrictions for China and Iran travellers for a further seven days.

Travellers coming into the country from northern Italy and South Korea now must self-isolate for 14 days and register with Healthline.

"This is a balanced precautionary approach,” Ms Ardern said. “We know self isolation works.”

She says travellers from South Korea and Italy won't be banned completely as both countries have "good healthcare systems" and the major outbreaks there are only in particular regions.

It comes after the first case of coronavirus here was confirmed on Friday in a citizen of New Zealand, who had returned home after being in Iran.

"The person arrived in Auckland on February 26 and travelled home in a private car. Their family became concerned about their condition and called Healthline," Ms Ardern said last week.

The Government asked anyone who was on the final leg of flight Emirates EK450 arriving Auckland from Bali on Wednesday February 26, to call the Healthline number 0800 358 5453 if they had concerns about their health.