Coronavirus testing tent stolen in Auckland

A coronavirus testing tent in Auckland has been stolen overnight.

The tent, which is used to test people for Covid-19, was stolen from Botany Road, in a maternity unit car park.

The tent was bolted to the ground.

Loretta Hansen, CEO of East Health Trust said staff found the tent had been stolen at around 8am today and notified police.

A makeshift gazebo has been put up this morning before a proper replacement tent goes up.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that the theft has been reported to them.

Yesterday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand rose to 589 after there were 75 new cases, and one previous probable case confirmed.

Auckland has the biggest share of cases with 209.