TODAY |

Coronavirus testing tent stolen in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A coronavirus testing tent in Auckland has been stolen overnight.

Covid-19 tent stolen in Auckland. Source: Supplied

The tent, which is used to test people for Covid-19, was stolen from Botany Road, in a maternity unit car park.

The tent was bolted to the ground.

Loretta Hansen, CEO of East Health Trust said staff found the tent had been stolen at around 8am today and notified police.

A makeshift gazebo has been put up this morning before a proper replacement tent goes up.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that the theft has been reported to them.

Yesterday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand rose to 589 after there were 75 new cases, and one previous probable case confirmed.

Auckland has the biggest share of cases with 209.

So far, 63 people have recovered from the illness, and one person has died.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Take a look at New Zealand's coronavirus clusters
2
Coronavirus testing tent stolen in Auckland
3
Trump says US won't pay for Meghan and Harry's security
4
People addicted to drugs or alcohol should 'maintain their current usage' during lockdown
5
Countdown staff to get lockdown pay boost, specials returning to shelves for shoppers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:19

People addicted to drugs or alcohol should 'maintain their current usage' during lockdown

With more coronavirus infections than China, Spain tightens lockdown
04:11

Seven Sharp comédienne Laura Daniels has comical crack at the 'We're not Scared NZ Bear Hunt'

TVNZ OnDemand sees 25 per cent increase amid nationwide shutdown