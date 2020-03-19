TODAY |

Coronavirus symptoms: What they are and how they make you feel

If you're in lockdown - or preparing for it - we've put together details of the Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms in one place so you know what to look out for.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

The government's dedicated Covid-19 website has details on the symptoms. They're short:

  • A fever of at least 38 degrees Celsius
  • A cough
  • Shortness of breath
Unexpected loss of sense of smell may be first sign of coronavirus, medical specialists report

Australia's government lists the symptoms as:

  • Fever
  • Coughing and sneezing
  • Difficulty breathing, which may develop into pneumonia
  • Sore throat 
  • Fatigue 

Earlier in the disease outbreak, science and environment writer Dave Hansford explained the virus for RNZ: "Coronaviruses generally cause fever, coughing and shortness of breath, and can progress in elderly and immune-compromised people into pneumonia, respiratory failure and occasionally, kidney failure.

"RNA viruses only have a single strand of genetic material (unlike us, which have two), which means they can mutate and recombine rapidly, regularly producing new strains that our immune systems don't remember or recognise. This is why we keep getting colds each year."

