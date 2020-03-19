Coronavirus symptoms: What they are and how they make you feel

If you're in lockdown - or preparing for it - we've put together details of the Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms in one place so you know what to look out for.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

The government's dedicated Covid-19 website has details on the symptoms. They're short:

A fever of at least 38 degrees Celsius

A cough

Shortness of breath



Australia's government lists the symptoms as:

Fever

Coughing and sneezing

Difficulty breathing, which may develop into pneumonia

Sore throat

Fatigue



Earlier in the disease outbreak, science and environment writer Dave Hansford explained the virus for RNZ: "Coronaviruses generally cause fever, coughing and shortness of breath, and can progress in elderly and immune-compromised people into pneumonia, respiratory failure and occasionally, kidney failure.