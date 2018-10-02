TODAY |

Coronavirus: Spark vows to remove data caps, waive late fees for customers experiencing hardship

Source:  1 NEWS

Spark announced today it will remove its data caps for 60 days as of Monday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: istock.com

It applies to charges for residential customers - as well as small- or medium-sized businesses - on a capped, fixed-broadband plan.

The company said on its Facebook page today it will also waive late fees in the case of hardship, and will not terminate its service.

"We’ll also continue our work to connect New Zealanders who are currently digitally excluded by relaunching Jump; our subsidised and not-for-profit broadband product, at a lower price and for a wider range of people who do not currently have access to broadband at home," the post said.

"We’ll continue to actively monitor our network to manage traffic and ensure a good experience for all our customers as we make these changes."

The company says that those experiencing hardship because of the virus should get in touch to discuss available options.

