Coronavirus self-isolation can have 'significant' mental effects for some people

Those undergoing self-isolation due to either having the Covid-19 coronavirus, or trying to prevent it could experience psychological ramifications - but they should be reassured they're doing it for their community.

A mandatory 14 day self-isolation period kicked in early this morning for anyone entering New Zealand from overseas. People entering from Pacific island nations are exempt.

Speaking this morning to Breakfast, psychologist Jacqui Maguire said studies had shown it could be hard on people to be away from others for two weeks.

"Kings College in London who are advising the UK on their coronavirus response plan have put together a rapid review of the research on quarantine - what that research is showing is that the psychological impacts of quarantine can be quite significant - and can be negative,"Ms Maguire said.

"But what's worse - the psychological impacts of quarantine, or the impact of coronavirus spreading through New Zealand?

"When you look at that research what they're saying is that quarantine can lead to things like increased anger and frustration in people, a lack of connection with others which therefore can cause distress, anxiety, low mood etc."

"Those impacts can be quite longstanding - up to over three years - some people might have no significant impact, others might be significant."

Ms Maguire said being able to keep oneself entertained is important, and that staying positive and avoiding fearful reactions was also important.

While panic buying is strongly discouraged, people should have things like medical supplies and food to last the duration of their isolation.