Coronavirus: Review underway into possible wider use of face masks in NZ

There's a push for much wider use of face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Other nations and regions are already making the move after new research into how coronavirus is transmitted, and New Zealand's officials are watching closely.

All citizens are now being asked to wear face masks in public places in Israel, Austria and Los Angeles.

"I think the argument for using face masks more is getting stronger. That is one opportunity probably to reduce transmission," epidemiologist professor Michael Baker told 1 NEWS.

"So I think we need to look at that very seriously in New Zealand."

America's disease control agency now believes that as many as 25 per cent of infected people aren't showing symptoms but can transmit the virus.

On top of that, it says infected people can spread the virus for up to 48 hours before becoming symptomatic.

That's prompted them to "aggressively review" whether the general public should be wearing face masks.

New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he's looking "very closely" at that review.

It's a hotly debated issue, with questions about how effective they are, whether they cause people to touch their faces more and if wider use would limit supply for healthcare workers.

At the moment the Ministry of Health only recommends them if you're likely to be exposed to coronavirus at work or you have symptoms.

"This doesn't apply to most of us most of the time because we're at home, but if you are particularly in an essential industry or you have to got to certain public places where you'll be closer to other people, then masks might just add a small amount of additional protection to dampen down transmission," Mr Baker said.

It's estimated there are around 750,000 essential workers still on the job, while 41 million masks are set to arrive here over the next six weeks.

Depending on developments, some could end up in the public's hands.