Coronavirus: Pukekohe man runs 50k - around his house - as Kiwis find inventive ways to stay fit

How we stay fit has been given a big shake-up due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, with many forced to exercise at home.

Experts insist we need to keep active to protect not just our physical, but also our mental health.

"Moving your body is so important always, but particularly in an environment when you have extra stresses, so I'd encourage everyone to be as active as they can," Richard Beddie from Exercise New Zealand said.

With Les Mills running free classes on TVNZ, Kiwis are able to feel the burn from their living room. The fitness company also opted this week to make its fitness classes for children free.  

While some are getting active in their lounge, others have taken to Kayaking in the pool or hitting a Zumba class from their retirement village balcony.

Pukekohe resident Ryan Hattle ran 50 kilometers around his house, with family support getting him through the final stages.

"Towards the end it started to get quite hard. I was thinking about pulling out at the 42k mark. Each loop I'd go round and see my son waving out, that gave me a little boost," said Mr Hattle.

 

