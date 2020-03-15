Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says enforced self-isolation possible

The Government is set to "step up" rules around self-isolation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today, revealing there are "quarantine powers available to us".

It comes a day after the significant announcement that all travellers entering New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days, except for those coming from the Pacific.

New Zealand already had self-isolation rules for Italy and South Korea.

"Travel has really fallen away because of our rules of self isolation. It changes people’s habits," Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame this morning.

"Over 10,000 have successfully self-isolated and it has worked," she said.

Yesterday, New Zealand's sixth case of coronavirus was confirmed.

"People have been complying," Ms Ardern said.

"We are going to step up that enforcement, things like spot checks to ensure people are self-isolating. If you don’t self isolate there are quarantine powers available to us."

"We can put you in a facility and we can monitor your movements. My view is … most people are following those requirements."

Ms Ardern said it would be in a hospital or medical facility.