Coronavirus: New Zealand's alert levels explained

New Zealand has established a four-stage alert system to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in New Zealand.

On March 21, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said we were at level two.

On March 23, she lifted that to level three, and on March 25 at 11.59pm it raises to level four.

Level 1: Prepare

Disease is contained.

Risk assessment

Heightened risk of importing Covid-19 OR

Sporadic imported cases OR

Isolated household transmission associated with imported cases

Range of measures (can be applied locally or nationally)

Border entry measures to minimise risk of importing Covid-19 cases applied

Contact tracing

Stringent self-isolation and quarantine

Intensive testing for Covid-19

Physical distancing encouraged

Mass gatherings over 500 cancelled

Stay home if you’re sick, report flu-like symptoms

Wash and dry hands, cough into elbow, don’t touch your face

Level 2: Reduce

Disease is contained, but risks of community transmission growing.

Risk assessment

High risk of importing Covid-19 OR

Increase in imported cases OR

Increase in household transmission OR

Single or isolated cluster outbreak

Range of measures (can be applied locally or nationally)

Entry border measures maximised

Further restrictions on mass gatherings

Physical distancing on public transport (e.g. leave the seat next to you empty if you can)

Limit non-essential travel around New Zealand

Employers start alternative ways of working if possible (e.g. remote working, shift-based working, physical distancing within the workplace, staggering meal breaks, flexible leave arrangements)

Business continuity plans activated

High-risk people advised to remain at home (e.g. those over 70 or those with other existing medical

Level 3: Restrict

Heightened risk that disease is not contained.

Risk assessment

Community transmission occurring OR

Multiple clusters break out

Range of measures (can be applied locally or nationally)

Travel in areas with clusters or community transmission limited

Affected educational facilities closed

Mass gatherings cancelled

Public venues closed (e.g. libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, amusement parks)

Alternative ways of working required and some non-essential businesses should close

Non face-to-face primary care consultations

Non acute (elective) services and procedures in hospitals deferred and healthcare staff reprioritised.

Level 4: Eliminate

Likely that disease is not contained.

Risk assessment

Sustained and intensive transmission

Widespread outbreaks

Range of measures (can be applied locally or nationally)

People instructed to stay at home

Educational facilities closed

Businesses closed except for essential services (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics) and lifeline utilities

Rationing of supplies and requisitioning of facilities

Travel severely limited

Major reprioritisation of healthcare services